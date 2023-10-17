Manipur Violence: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Six in Viral Video Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on 16 October filed a chargesheet against six accused persons and a report against one ‘child in conflict with law’ with respect to the incident in Manipur, in which women were gang-raped, stripped, and paraded by a mob in the month of May.
Both have been submitted before a special court in Guwahati, Assam.
The video, showing a mob of men, learned to be from the Meitei community, parading at least two Kuki-Zo women naked towards a paddy field near B Phainom village, had gone viral on 19 July.
The case was initially registered on 21 June with the NSK police station in Thoubal district.
But the incident had occurred in Kangpokpi district on 4 May – a day after ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state, as per the police. The video surfaced nearly 77 days after the incident.
The Quint has access to a complaint filed on 18 May at Saikul Police Station by the head of B Phainom village, where the women resided. As per the complaint, three women were "physically forced to remove their clothes and were stripped naked in front of the mob."
