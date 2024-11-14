‘Charred, Not Recognisable’: Post-mortem Report of Jiribam Teacher Burnt Alive

The local police told the media that at least seven houses were torched in the arson, without providing any more details of the attack. The Quint tried reaching out to the police with additional queries, but they remained unavailable to comment. Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, locals claimed, "While most villagers managed to escape into the adjoining forest, a 31-year-old woman was captured, raped, and burned to death by the Meitei militants."

Zosangkim belonged to the Hmar tribe and worked as a schoolteacher at a local English medium school. Her husband and three children were present at the time of the incident. The husband, Ngurthansang, in a complaint addressed to Jiribam Superintendent of Police (accessed by The Quint), alleged that Zosangkim was raped and burnt alive at around 9 pm by "fully armed group Meitei militants, Arambai Tenggol."

The complaint reads, "I, the undersigned would like to bring this to your kind notice that my wife named ZOSANGKIM (31 years) from Jairolpokpi (Zairawn), Jiribam, Manipur, Mother of three was brutally murdered (Raped and burnt alive) on the fateful night of 7th November, 2024 around 9:00PM at our residence located at Jairolpokpi (Zairawn), Jiribam by Fully Armed Meitei Militants — Arambai Tenggol & MPA. My house was also looted and brunt down at the very night."