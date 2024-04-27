Manipur | 2 CRPF Personnel Killed in Bishnupur Following Blast at Outpost

What happened? At approximately 12:45 am, tensions escalated in the region as guns were suspected to be fired from a Kuki village in Bishnupur, allegedly directed at a neighbouring Meitei village.

A bomb was discharged in the process, which misfired and detonated within the outpost camp of B/128 Bn of the CRPF in Narayansena, killing two CRPF personnel and injuring two others.

The deceased personnel were identified as CRPF Sub-Inspector N Sarkar and Head Constable Arup Saini. The injured are Inspector Jadav Das and Constable Aftab Das.

In a separate incident, a person was also killed in Imphal East district after a heavy exchange of fire last night.

