Man Killed in Kapurthala for 'Sacrilege' Had Sword Injuries, Shows Post-Mortem

While no murder case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), on the complaint of the manager of the gurdwara.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police Singh said that the incident is being probed and that a case will be registered based on the findings of the investigation, as per PTI.