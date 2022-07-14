Man Held for 'Threatening to Kill' US Democrat Pramila Jayapal, Later Released

A 48-year-old man from Seattle, who was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill US congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, was released from prison on Wednesday, 13 July, the Seattle Times reported.

The man was apprehended on the night of 9 July, from outside the democrat's residence. The congresswoman, in her complaint, alleged that that unknown people or person was using obscene language.

She also reportedly informed a dispatcher that her husband thought someone may have fired a pellet gun.