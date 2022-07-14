Man Held for 'Threatening to Kill' US Democrat Pramila Jayapal, Later Released
According to a neighbour, the man directed racist remarks at Jayapal, shouting “go back to India."
A 48-year-old man from Seattle, who was arrested after he was accused of threatening to kill US congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, was released from prison on Wednesday, 13 July, the Seattle Times reported.
The man was apprehended on the night of 9 July, from outside the democrat's residence. The congresswoman, in her complaint, alleged that that unknown people or person was using obscene language.
She also reportedly informed a dispatcher that her husband thought someone may have fired a pellet gun.
The man was subsequently put in jail with a bail amount of $500,000. However, as per the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the judge reportedly dismissed the prosecutors’ request for an anti-harassment order protecting Jayapal.
No criminal charges have been filed against the 48-year-old yet, however the matter is still under investigation.
What Had Happened?
Police personnel arrested the man from outside Jayapal's resident around 11 pm. He was carrying a .40-caliber handgun, which was attached to his waist, reported AP.
According to a neighbour, the man directed racist remarks at Jayapal, screaming “go back to India, I’m going to kill you".
The democrat was the first Indian American woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016.
(With inputs from AP and The Seattle Times.)
