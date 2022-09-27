Dalits in MP Face High Number of Caste Atrocities, Often for Trivial Reasons

A 35-year-old Dalit man, Hallu Ahirwar, was allegedly attacked by an axe, abused, and thrashed by Rohit Singh Parihar and two others for merely sitting on a chair on 24 September in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. He is currently in hospital undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and other sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.