Man Held for Allegedly Raping, Murdering 3-Yr-Old in UP’s Sitapur

On Monday, 10 February, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Sitapur's Maholi area in Uttar Pradesh, police officials said, ANI reported.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, ASP Sitapur told ANI, "A three-year-old was raped and murdered in Maholi area of Sitapur. The child was not found in her house at around 5 pm in the evening. After some time, her body was found in the neighbourhood in a sack at the residence of a person named Raju.”

He further said that the family members of the girl have alleged that the act was committed by Raju.