Congress MLA Mamman Khan Arrested in Nuh Violence Case, Section 144 Imposed

Mamman Khan, a Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, was arrested by the Haryana Police on Friday, 15 September in connection with the communal violence in the state's Nuh district.
This comes after he was questioned by the Nuh Police in the case last week.
Evidence against the accused: The Haryana government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is ample evidence against the accused, including phone call records, news agency PTI reported.
Khan claims innocence: The Congress leader had sought protection from arrest from the court on Tuesday, claiming that he was being framed in the case. He also claimed that he was not in Nuh on the day the communal clashes broke out and was at his Gurugram home from 26 July to 1 August.
However, the government's counsel claimed that the MLA's location was tracked through a phone tower, and that a statement by Khan's personal security officer indicated that the MLA's claims were false.
Section 144 imposed: Meanwhile, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Nuh and mobile internet suspended till 16 September to maintain law and order, the Nuh Police stated.
Nuh violence: Six people were killed in the communal violence that broke out in Nuh during a procession of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on 31 July. A cleric was also killed in an attack on a mosque in Gurugram.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
