Congress MLA Mamman Khan Arrested in Nuh Violence Case, Section 144 Imposed

Mamman Khan, a Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka, was arrested by the Haryana Police on Friday, 15 September in connection with the communal violence in the state's Nuh district.

This comes after he was questioned by the Nuh Police in the case last week.

Evidence against the accused: The Haryana government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there is ample evidence against the accused, including phone call records, news agency PTI reported.