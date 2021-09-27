Mamata a ‘Streetfighter’: Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro Quits Cong, to Join TMC
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro quit the Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday, 27 September, and is all set to join the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The Mamata Banerjee-led party has expressed its ‘seriousness’ about contesting legislative Assembly polls in Goa, scheduled for early 2022.
Shortly before his resignation as an MLA from south Goa’s Navelim, Faleiro commended Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her the only "streetfighter" who can give the BJP a tough fight.
Faleiro added, “Goa is going through difficult times and it needs such fighters, which are also in the same wavelength, same party ideology, policies, principles and programs. I am a Congressman, and I would like in the larger picture for all the Congress parties to come together and fight the next Parliament elections.”
Faleiro added that he suffered in dignified silence in Congress.
Meanwhile, Goa is due to vote next year, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, among other states.
