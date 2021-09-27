Mamata a ‘Streetfighter’: Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro Quits Cong, to Join TMC

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro quit the Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday, 27 September, and is all set to join the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has expressed its ‘seriousness’ about contesting legislative Assembly polls in Goa, scheduled for early 2022.

Shortly before his resignation as an MLA from south Goa’s Navelim, Faleiro commended Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her the only "streetfighter" who can give the BJP a tough fight.