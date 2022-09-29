Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Speech for School Children on Gandhiji's Birthday
Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Here's the best speech for school children and teachers on the eve of Gandhiji's anniversary.
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on the second day of October month to commemorate the birth anniversary of Gandhiji, Father of Nation who sacrificed his life while fighting for the freedom of the country. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Sunday, 2 October.
The day is recognised as National Holiday in India and is celebrated with honour, respect, zeal, and enthusiasm. To celebrate the day and pay tribute to the greatest freedom fighter & patriotic leader of the country, People participate in essay competitions, patriotic events, prayer ceremonies, and more.
Students take part in debate and speech competitions to promote and pay tribute to Gandhiji's non-violence principles and moral values. Let us read about some best speech ideas on the occasion of 153 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (Bapu).
Inspired by the pious, thoughtful, peaceful, and non-violence morals, principles, and values of Mahatma Gandi, UN declared 2 October as 'The International Day of Non-Violence'.
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2022: Best Speech in English for Students, Teachers, and Others
Dear Teachers/ Students/Friends,
We all know that today is 2 October 2022. The day is critically important for our country because it is the day when our beloved Mahatma Gandhiji was born. On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti 2022, let us highlight some important roles played by Bapu- The Father of Nation in the struggle of India's Independence.
Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. His real name is Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. After his major contribution in India's freedom movement against the British rule, people address him with several names like Bapu, Father of Nation, and Gandhiji.
Gandhiji studied law in India and received his barrister degree from London. He then went to South Africa to attend his client. Although, he was not able to become a successful lawyer, he became a renowned freedom fighter whose name will be etched to our hearts forever.
During India's movement of Independence, Gandhiji followed simple and non-violence based rules and started several non-violent freedom movements like Champaran Satyagraha, Dandi Satyagraha, Non-Cooperation Movement, Dalit Movement, and Quit India Movement. There was only one motive behind Gandhiji's struggle for Independence and that was to free our country from the tyranny of Britishers. After investing his blood and sweat in India's freedom, Gandhiji was able to get India free from the clutches of Britishers on 15 August 1947 and that is why every year India observes 15 August as Independence day.
Besides participating in non-violent struggle for freedom, Gandhiji fought for the Hindu-Muslim unity, racial discrimination, untouchability, and women empowerment.
Gandhiji led a simple life and fought for the rights of people throughout his life. On 30 January 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was mercilessly assassinated by Nathuram Godse. Though Gandhiji is not present with us today, his teachings, morals, values, true beliefs, and non-violence methods will be always valued and employed by us.
To end this speech, I would like to mention some famous and inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhiji to pay a tribute to his valuable thoughts.
“My life is my message.”
“Hate the sin, love the sinner.”
“What barrier is there that love cannot break?”
“Seek not greater wealth, but simpler pleasure; not higher fortune, but deeper felicity."
“A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.”
“There is a sufficiency in the world for man’s need but not for man’s greed.”
“Honest disagreement is often a good sign of progress.”
Thank You,
Happy Gandhi Jayanti.
JAI HIND.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti Gandhi Jayanti 2022
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.