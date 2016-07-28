Mahasweta Devi: The Doyenne of Activism and Writing in India

In 1978, Mahasweta championed the cause of two tribal groups, the Lodhas of the erstwhile Midnapur district and the Kheria Sabars of Purulia, who were among those notified by the British in 1871 as “criminals”. Though these tribes were de-notified after independence, the stigma remained and they faced trouble whenever crimes were committed in their vicinity.

Purulia soon emerged as the epicentre of Mahasweta’s activism and she came to be revered as “The Mother of the Sabars”. Simultaneously, she lent her weight to the tribal struggles in various other states.

In 1998, Mahasweta’s speech at Vadodara on the plight of India’s denotified tribals influenced the formation of the Denotified and Nomadic Tribes’ Rights Action Group (DNT-RAG) mass organisation that now keeps vigil against such atrocities.

That protest was a second nature to the 1926-born Mahasweta, daughter of poet-novelist Manish Ghatak and writer-social activist Dharitri Devi, was amply evident through the decades.

In the 1980s, moved by the miseries of women confined to Kolkata jails for years as non-criminal lunatics, Mahasweta wrote sharp and incisive articles in newspapers demanding their release, forcing the West Bengal government to free and rehabilitate them.