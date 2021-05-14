Bhima Koregaon: Bombay HC Seeks Sudha Bharadwaj’s Health Report
Bharadwaj is seeking interim bail on medical grounds due to her comorbidities and the risk of contracting COVID-19.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 13 May, directed the Maharashtra government to file a medical report for lawyer and activist Sudha Bharadwaj by Monday, 17 May, as she seeks interim bail on medical grounds, reported Bar and Bench.
Bharadwaj was imprisoned in relation to the Bhima Koregaon case, and is currently in the Byculla Women’s Jail in Mumbai.
Justices KK Tated and Abhay Ahuja heard the plea, and will hear the matter next on 21 May.
Bharadwaj’s daughter, Maaysha Singh, had requested that the court grant her interim bail on medical grounds owing to her comorbidities and the risk of contracting COVID-19 in jail.
Her lawyer, Yug Chaudhry, expressed concern regarding the unsanitary conditions of the prison ward she shared with 50 other women. Bharadwaj suffers from diabetes and a history of tuberculosis, according to Scroll. A medical status report by the Byculla jail authorities also confirmed that she suffers from ischemic heart disease (IHD).
The counsel for Maharashtra Government, Jayesh Yagnik, told the Bombay High Court that Bharadwaj was to undergo a medical checkup at the JJ Hospital, and that she had tested negative for COVID-19 twice, Scroll reported.
Earlier in August 2020, Bharadwaj’s bail plea in view of the COVID-19 outbreak in prisons was rejected by the Bombay High Court.
Bharadwaj was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for inciting the Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018 along with nine other activists.
