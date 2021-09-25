Maharashtra: Schools, Religious Places to Reopen in Oct, What Are the New SOPs?

Thackeray on Friday said that the new 'Break the Chain' unlock order comes after the state handled the second wave of the pandemic and is now fully geared to tackle the potential third wave, IANS reported.



In a late evening statement, he added, "From the auspicious first day of Navratri, all places of worship shall be thrown open for devotees to pray... all COVID-19 protocols must be followed."

Here's all we know about the new unlock guidelines.