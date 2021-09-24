Maharashtra to Reopen Places of Worship From 7 October: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 24 September, announced the reopening of all places of worship from 7 October, the first day of the Navratri festival.



"From the auspicious first day of Navratri, all places of worship shall be thrown open for devotees to pray... all COVID-19 protocols must be followed," Thackeray said in a late evening statement.

He said the decision comes after the state handled the second wave of the pandemic and is now fully geared to tackle the potential third wave.