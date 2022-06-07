Maharashtra Logs 1,881 New COVID Cases; 66% Cases From Mumbai

Maharashtra on Tuesday, 7 June, reported 1,881 fresh COVID-19 cases, of which 1,242 were from Mumbai alone, according to the State Health Department. This is nearly an 81 percent rise, compared to Monday, when Maharashtra recorded 1,036 fresh COVID-19 cases.

This has been the highest-ever rise in daily coronavirus cases in the state, since the cases started declining after 20 February, when Maharashtra had recorded 1,437 cases. The current active caseload in the state stands at 8,432, of which 5,947 are from Mumbai.

Mumbai logged 506 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.