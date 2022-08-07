Nagpur: Parents Beat 5-Yr-Old Daughter to Death While Performing ‘Black Magic'

The parents of a five-year-old girl allegedly beat her to death while performing 'black magic' on her to drive away evil forces in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday, 7 August.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday following which police arrested the child's father Siddharth Chimne (45), mother Ranjana (42) and aunt Priya Bansod (32), they said.