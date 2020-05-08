In a major development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 8 May, shunted out Praveen Pardeshi from the Mumbai civic commissioner’s post, as the city witnesses rise in cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus.Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, with Mumbai contributing a bulk of the novel coronavirus cases at 11,394. He has been transferred as additional CS in urban development department. Iqbal Chahal, who is currently UDD principal secretary is new BMC Commissioner.Mumbai Meri Jaan, Where’s Your Famed ‘Resilience’ Amid COVID-19?Some More TransfersThe country’s financial capital has registered more than 11,000 coronavirus cases and over 400 deaths.Former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who was waiting for a posting, is new additional commissioner of BMC, replacing present incumbent Abasaheb Jarhad, who is new relief and rehabilitation secretary.Meanwhile, the relief and rehabilitation secretary Kishor Raje Nimbalkar has been transferred as public works department secretary, replacing Manoj Saunik who will be additional CS, finance department.The Maharashtra chief minister said on Friday, “Till now, we have around 18,000 positive cases of COVID-19. This is a huge number... 3,250 patients have been treated and discharged,” reported ANI.(With inputs from ANI)COVID-19 Patients Kept Next to Bodies in Mumbai, BMC Orders Probe