The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 56,342 on Friday, 8 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 37,916 active cases across the country, while 1,886 people have died. As many as 16,539 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,390 cases and 103 deaths have been reported.Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the toll to 75,543, news agency AFP reported on Thursday, 7 May, citing Johns Hopkins University.Two Air India flights carrying Indians from Abu Dhabi and Dubai landed at Kochi and Kozhikode respectively late on ThursdayDelhi recorded its biggest single-day spike on Thursday, with 448 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the capital to 5,980Maharashtra recorded 1,216 new cases on Thursday, taking the state tally to 17,974. The death toll stands at 694A 42-year-old man with a travel history to Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, PTI reported on Friday. The state's tally has risen to 48.