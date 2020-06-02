Cyclone ‘Nisarga’, is set to make landfall in Maharashtra and Gujarat on Wednesday, 3 June, with an expected wind speed of around 100 kmph. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, how prepared is the state of Maharashtra for the cyclone, and what measures has it taken for the people living along the coast?Speaking to The Quint about the state’s preparedness, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar said,“We have informed all the district collectors about the cyclone and told them to be on alert. All the boats that go out in the sea for fishing have been told to stay in.”The IMD on Tuesday said that Cyclone 'Nisarga' is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and will cross the Maharashtra and south Gujarat coast on Wednesday.Stating that the government prepared beforehand, the minister said, “Since 29 May, the NDRF has also deployed six battalions in Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Palghar and other areas.”Keeping in mind the various precautions and the need for social distancing due to coronavirus, the SDRF and NDRF teams have also been provided with masks and sanitisers, among other things.The minister also stated that the district administration and collectors are already working to evacuate and take care of the people living in the most-affected areas.Why Are Cyclonic Events the ‘New Normal’? Scientists Explain