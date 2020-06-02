A depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to further convert into cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone, named 'Nisarga', is expected to make landfall in Maharashtra by Wednesday afternoon, 3 June.IMD on Monday said 'Nisarga' may affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and other neighbouring states.Mumbai and coastal areas of Gujarat are on alert. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been deployed in both the states.Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video conferencing to review the preparedness in the state, NDTV reported.On Tuesday, the depression intensified into deep depression as per IMDIt is “very likely” to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm, says IMDThe tropical storm is expected to make landfall in MumbaiNDRF Chief said people from the coastal areas of the two states will be evacuated NDRF has deployed 10 teams in Maharashtra and 11 teams in Gujarat as per NDRF DG, ANI reports. 5 more teams will be deployed in Gujarat by tonight, he adds. “The landfall location will be very close to Alibag but extensive damage can be expected in Mumbai also,” Hindustan Times quoted Sunita Devi, India Meteorological Department."Present weather conditions indicate that depression lies over east-central and its adjoining areas of the southeast Arabian Sea, and is moving northwards. It's lying over 360 km southwest of Panjim, 670 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 900km of south-southwest of Surat," says Naga Ratna, IMD Scientist, as per ANI."The depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hrs, intensified into a deep depression, and lay centered at 0530 hours today," says India Meteorological Department.IMD also added, "It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours," ANI reports.NDRF Chief SN Pradhan says NDRF teams have been deployed in Palghar area. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.