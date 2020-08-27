Maha Min to Take Care of 2 Boys Who Lost Kin in Raigad Collapse

Shinde said that a foundation run by his family will take care of the entire education of the two boys.

File photo of Eknath Shinde.
Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, 26 August, said he would take care of two four-year-old children who lost their family members in the building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad district, reported news agency PTI.

One of these boys, Mohammad Bangi, was pulled out alive from under the rubble 18 hours after the five-storey building collapsed. His mother and siblings, however, could not make it.

One of these boys, Mohammad Bangi, was pulled out alive from under the rubble 18 hours after the five-storey building collapsed. His mother and siblings, however, could not make it.

THE BUILDING COLLAPSE

The death toll in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Raigad rose to 16 on Wednesday.

The deceased include 7 males and 9 females, reported news agency ANI.

Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased, while financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 will be provided to the injured.

