Maha Min to Take Care of 2 Boys Who Lost Kin in Raigad Collapse

Maharashtra PWD Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, 26 August, said he would take care of two four-year-old children who lost their family members in the building collapse in Maharashtra's Raigad district, reported news agency PTI.

According to the report, Shinde said that a foundation run by his family will take care of the entire education of the two boys.

One of these boys, Mohammad Bangi, was pulled out alive from under the rubble 18 hours after the five-storey building collapsed. His mother and siblings, however, could not make it.