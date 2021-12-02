ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Govt Suspends Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh is facing extortion charges in several cases in Maharashtra.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Image used for representative purposes.&nbsp;</p></div>
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, who is facing extortion charges in several cases in Maharashtra, was suspended by the Maharashtra government on Thursday, 2 December, reported The Indian Express.

Orders have reportedly been sent to the Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) to suspend Param Bir Singh and another DCP rank officer.

Meanwhile, PTI quoted an unnamed official as saying that Singh suspended for “irregularities and lapses”.

(This is a developing story.)

