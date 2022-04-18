Maharashtra: Curfew Imposed in Amravati Following Communal Tension, 23 Arrested
The clash took place after a person hoisted a saffron flag at the Dulha Gate around 6 pm on Sunday.
Curfew was imposed in Achalpur and Paratwada in Maharashtra's Amravati following stone-pelting by members of two communities on Sunday evening, 17 April. The police have arrested 23 people so far in the matter.
The clash took place after a person hoisted a saffron flag around 6 pm at the Dulha Gate, where many people from the minority community reside, after which members from both communities started pelting stones at each other, reported The Indian Express.
The police rushed to the spot to control the situation and managed to bring things under control by 7.30 pm. However, two policemen received minor injuries.
The police subsequently registered First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested 23 people for rioting and assaulting on-duty personnel.
"The situation in Amravati is now under control. The police are investigating the incident. Strict action has been ordered against the perpetrators of communal violence," Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said, according to India Today.
"Communally charged content is being uploaded on social media to create rifts over caste and community issues. The cyber police are keeping a watch on such posts," he added.
Police Has Beefed Up Security
The police later beefed up security and also conducted flag marches. A senior police official said that the curfew would be lifted after reviewing the overall situation.
"Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 100 police personnel from nearby Akola district, and another 300 police personnel from Amravati police are on the streets to ensure no untoward incident takes place," said a police official from Amravati rural police.
Officials said that curfew had been imposed as a preventive measure, and there was no loss of life or property.
"There is no problem in Amravati city, but as a preventive measure, we have increased security on the roads," a source from the city police told the daily.
The incident came a day after violence broke out between the two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. As many as 23 people from both communities have been arrested so far in the matter.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.