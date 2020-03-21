Maha: 63 COVID-19 Cases, Only 250 Isolation Beds in Hospitals Yet
With 11 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state now records 63 cases of COVID-19 in total, confirmed state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. While addressing a press conference, Tope said there are more than 250 beds for isolation and over 7,000 ordinary beds at hospitals across Maharashtra.
With schools, colleges, malls and theatres shut for the last few days, roads in Mumbai witnessed less than usual traffic on Saturday, 21 March. All private and corporate establishments in the city, except those providing essential services, have been ordered to remain shut.
Discouraging people who have been asked to isolate themselves at home from taking public transport, Tope added, “People who have been sent for home quarantine should travel either alone in a taxi to their house or in a group (other people who are also stamped home quarantine) in government-provided facilities. These people should not travel in public transport.”
Stepping up precautionary measures, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also restricted vehicular movement in areas of isolation centres and quarantine centres declared by the corporation, reported ANI.
