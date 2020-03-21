Maha: 63 COVID-19 Cases, Only 250 Isolation Beds in Hospitals Yet

Discouraging people who have been asked to isolate themselves at home from taking public transport, Tope added, “People who have been sent for home quarantine should travel either alone in a taxi to their house or in a group (other people who are also stamped home quarantine) in government-provided facilities. These people should not travel in public transport.”

Stepping up precautionary measures, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also restricted vehicular movement in areas of isolation centres and quarantine centres declared by the corporation, reported ANI.