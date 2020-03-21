Maha: 63 COVID-19 Cases, Only 250 Isolation Beds in Hospitals Yet
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that there are 11 new COVID-19 cases in the state. Image used for representational purposes only.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that there are 11 new COVID-19 cases in the state. Image used for representational purposes only.(Photo: AP)

Maha: 63 COVID-19 Cases, Only 250 Isolation Beds in Hospitals Yet

The Quint
India

With 11 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state now records 63 cases of COVID-19 in total, confirmed state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. While addressing a press conference, Tope said there are more than 250 beds for isolation and over 7,000 ordinary beds at hospitals across Maharashtra.

Rajesh Tope added that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured the Maharashtra government that the process of approving new testing labs will be expedited.

Also Read : Swat Away COVID-19 Quarantine Blues With These Free Books & Music

Loading...

With schools, colleges, malls and theatres shut for the last few days, roads in Mumbai witnessed less than usual traffic on Saturday, 21 March. All private and corporate establishments in the city, except those providing essential services, have been ordered to remain shut.

“Yesterday, we saw long queues outside railway stations for outbound trains. We have requested the chief minister to speak with the railway ministry to start additional trains so these people who want to go out of city or state, can go.” 
Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister 

Discouraging people who have been asked to isolate themselves at home from taking public transport, Tope added, “People who have been sent for home quarantine should travel either alone in a taxi to their house or in a group (other people who are also stamped home quarantine) in government-provided facilities. These people should not travel in public transport.”

Stepping up precautionary measures, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also restricted vehicular movement in areas of isolation centres and quarantine centres declared by the corporation, reported ANI.

Also Read : Docs, Cops to BMC: Mumbai’s Heroes Battle COVID-19 From Frontlines

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...