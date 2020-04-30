On Wednesday, 29 April, news reports emerged that Maharasthra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called Prime Minister Modi the previous evening, and asked for his cooperation in resolving the brewing constitutional crisis in the state, which could see Thackeray unseated if the Governor fails to take action soon.Thackeray reportedly expressed unhappiness over the “politics being played” by Governor BS Koshyari, who has been sitting on a request from the Maharashtra government to nominate the Shiv Sena leader as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council for three weeks now and counting.A visit by a delegation of ministers from the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in the state, to the Governor on Tuesday, had no effect on Koshyari either, following which Thackeray is said to have called PM Modi.But why has Uddhav Thackeray had to approach the PM over this issue? Why does he want to be appointed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council? And what will happen if the Governor does not agree to his request?EC Decision to Postpone Maha LC Polls May Spell Trouble for UddhavThe Ticking 6-Month ClockThe reason for this whole controversy lies in Article 164(4) of the Constitution of India, and the six-month timeframe it gives for a minister in a state government to get themselves elected to a state legislature.This is because technically, to become a minister in a state government – or even chief minister – you don’t actually have to be an elected member of the state’s legislative assembly. Uddhav Thackeray did not stand for election as an MLA in the Maharashtra elections last year, but this didn’t stop him from becoming CM of the coalition government at the end of November, 2019.However, the Constitution doesn’t allow such an unelected person to remain in a position of power indefinitely.Article 164(4) says that if such a minister doesn’t get elected to the state’s legislative assembly or legislative council (basically the equivalent of a Rajya Sabha in some states), he will cease to be a minister.Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra on 28 November, which means that he has time till 28 May to get himself elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly or the Maharashtra Legislative Council.Why This is Proving Difficult for Uddhav Thackeray?It was all supposed to be simple. The Maharashtra Legislative Council has nine vacancies at present, which have to be filled through elections in which MLAs vote. The elections for these nine seats were supposed to take place on 26 March, two months clear of Thackeray’s six-month deadline.With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) holding a majority in the legislative assembly, Uddhav Thackeray’s election to the legislative council would have been just a formality, allowing him to continue as chief minister without any problems.However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, the legislative assembly is not sitting, and the Election Commission has had to postpone the elections to the legislative council – and it is unclear whether these can be held before the 28 May deadline to unseat the CM.To avoid this becoming a problem, the MVA coalition government cabinet sent a recommendation to Governor Koshyari on 9 April, asking him to nominate Thackeray as a member of the legislative council (MLC). The governor of Maharashtra gets to nominate 12 MLCs – currently there are two vacant positions, which Governor Koshyari is yet to fill.However, despite the recommendation sent by the cabinet three weeks ago, and a reiteration of the same on 27 April, the governor has not yet agreed to nominate Uddhav Thackeray as an MLC. Generally, in the same way the President of India is bound by the aid and advice of central government’s council of ministers, the governor of a state is bound by the aid and advice of the state’s council of ministers.However, Koshyari is understood to be taking legal advice and consulting with constitutional experts on what his options are at this point, and has deferred taking a decision till that time.COVID-19: Maha CM Seeks Guidelines from Centre on Migrant Workers What Happens Now?There is still more than enough time for Governor Koshyari to accept the recommendation of the Maharashtra cabinet, and nominate Thackeray as an MLC, thereby ending the crisis.The fact that there has been this delay, of course, for what should have been a straightforward nomination raises questions over whether BJP-appointed Koshyari – who had already come under fire for perceived partisanship during the fiasco over the government formation in November 2019 – is acting fairly, or ‘playing politics’ as Thackeray has reportedly alleged.According to India Today, Thackeray told PM Modi that Maharashtra “cannot afford political instability during such a crucial period and it will also send across a wrong message”, drawing his attention to the fact that chaos over the leadership of the state would not be advisable during the fight against COVID-19.PM Modi is reported to have agreed with Thackeray, and said he will look into the matter. Former Maharashtra CM and current BJP MLA Devendra Fadnavis told the Indian Express that the party doesn’t want instability in the state, saying:“We are confident that the Governor will take an appropriate decision, conforming to legal and constitutional framework, and accordingly nominate Uddhav Thackeray to the Council.”However, if Koshyari fails to process the nomination soon, these are the scenarios that could play out:SCENARIO 1 - EC ASKED TO HOLD POLLS FOR 9 MLC SEATS ASAPAs there is still time till 28 May, and the nationwide coronavirus lockdown is set to ease after 3 May, the Maharashtra cabinet could request the Election Commission to hold polls for the nine vacant MLC seats soon after 3 May. The advantage of this approach is that Thackeray would not be dependent on Governor Koshyari for his fate, but the danger is that by the time the lockdown eases, time may have run out for the CM.In any case, even if Koshyari were to nominate Thackeray as an MLC, the tenure for the vacant nominee-MLC post technically ends in June 2020, meaning he will need to stand for the MLC elections soon anyway.SCENARIO 2 - APPROACH SUPREME COURTThe Maharashtra government could approach the Supreme Court and ask the judges to direct Koshyari to nominate Thackeray as an MLC before 28 May. The apex court is hearing urgent cases even during the lockdown, via video conferencing, and given the circumstances, including the delay of the MLC elections, they could be persuaded to hear this case.However, to get the court to pass the direction it needs, the Maharashtra government will need to convince the judges that the governor is bound by the aid and advice of the council of ministers for this purpose as well, even though it appears this is a matter of the governor’s discretion. More importantly, they will have to convince the judges that not only is the governor bound to do what they say, he also has to do it within the timeframe they indicate, which the court may not agree to.SCENARIO 3 - UDDHAV RESIGNS, BUT THEN GETS REAPPOINTEDThe wording of Section 164(4) says that an unelected minister ceases to be one if they haven’t been a member of the legislature for “any period of six consecutive months”. Thackeray could, presumably, therefore, resign before the six month period ends, and then just become appointed CM again, as it wouldn’t have been six consecutive months that he wasn’t part of the state legislature.However, while this seems to be possible on the basis of the wording in Section 164(4), the Supreme Court in 2001 (SR Chaudhari vs State of Punjab) plugged this loophole and held that once a minister resigns, they cannot just become a minister again, without first getting elected as an MLA or MLC. Thackeray could potentially take this option, and try and fight the application of the 2001 precedent in the court till such time as the MLC elections take place, but this would be highly risky.SCENARIO 4 - UDDHAV RESIGNS, OTHER MVA CANDIDATE RULES TILL MLC ELECTIONSIf all else fails, Uddhav Thackeray could just resign as CM, and allow his deputy Ajit Pawar, or someone else from the coalition, to take over as CM till the elections for the 9 vacant MLC posts are held, following which he can once again take over the reins of the government.Of course, this would be bad in terms of the optics, and would also be an unwelcome disruption in the middle of the handling of the coronavirus crisis. It could also lead to attempts by the opposition in Maharashtra to demand fresh floor tests/trust votes when the new chief minister takes over, on the pretext that the changes in leadership require the same, again leading to disruptions and possibly attempts at horse trading.Maharashtra Cabinet Recommends Thackeray as MLC From Guv Quota We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)