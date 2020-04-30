Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday, 30 April, has requested the Election Commission of India to declare elections to the nine vacant seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council “at the earliest.”The governor has made the request to the Election Commission to fill the nine seats in the legislative council, that have been lying vacant from 24 April, with a view to end the current uncertainty in the State.the letter comes a day after Thackeray spoke to PM Narendra Modi on phone and told him that attempts were being made to create political instability in the state, sources told PTI.In his letter, the governor has stated that the central government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown in the country. As such, the elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines, he said.Since Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of either house of the State Legislature, he needs to get elected to the the Council before 27 May 2020, the letter cited.The Election Commission had withheld the election process for these nine seats following the Corona crisis.Two days ago, leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had met Koshyari with a fresh cabinet recommendation to nominate Thackeray to the Legislative Council through the governor's quota.Why is Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Risk of Losing His Job? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)