Maharashtra: CM Thackeray Visits Chiplun to Review Flood Situation

The chief minister noted the recurrence of flood-like situations in certain districts of the state, and talked about the measures being undertaken for better management of the same.

"Given the recurrence of crises, an independent NDRF-style mechanism will be set up in all these concerned districts," he conveyed.

“As per the data of July 24 at 9.30 pm, about 1 lakh 35 thousand people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas. A total of 112 deaths have been reported and 3221 animals have died. A total of 53 people were injured and 99 are missing,” Relief and Rehabilitation Department had conveyed on Saturday, 24 July, at night, news agency ANI reported.