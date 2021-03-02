50% of Mumbai’s Hospitals Have Fire Safety Lapses: Maha Minister
In a survey by BMC on fire safety, out of 1,324 private hospitals, 663 hospitals were found to have lapses.
Months after a deadly fire charred 10 infants to death in a civic hospital in Maharashtra’s Bhandara, the state’s Urban Development and Public Works (Public Undertakings) Minister Eknath Shinde told the Maharashtra Assembly that about 50 percent of surveyed hospitals in Mumbai had fire safety lapses.
“In a survey by BMC on fire safety, out of 1,324 private hospitals, 663 hospitals were found to have lapses and have been served with notices. The survey was also carried out on 38 government and municipal hospitals, where notices were served.”Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, in a written reply in the state Assembly
In Thane, during a survey of 347 hospitals, 28 were found to be shut and 168 had not submitted fire compliance certificates, and have been asked to submit it by mid-February, said Shinde.
The question was jointly submitted by Atul Bhatkalkar, Abu Azmi, Yamini Jadhav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and several others to the urban development minister, seeking details of the fire audit post the Bhandara incident, reported Times Now.
BJP's Atul Bhatkalkar responded saying, as quoted by Times Now, "This is a stereotypical standard reply. The government has said that it will take action but they don't take any steps, that's why we keep seeing a repetition of such incidents."
