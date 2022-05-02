Madurai College Dean Removed After MBBS Students Take ‘Charak Shapath’

The letter said that Charak Shapath mandates things such as “growing of beard and hair”, “praying for cows and Brahmins", “not treating those who are in opposition to the King or whom the physician or society may despise", and also “not giving any priority or any treatment at all to those who are gravely ill".

“While the ancient Hippocratic oath makes a physician duty bound to his patients, without considering political positions or gender, it restrains from performing abortions. The modern oaths, belonging to the present, with tremendous advances in modern sciences and establishment of liberal democratic social structures, make it very clear that every human shall be treated equally and the physicians must be committed to treating fellow humans to the best of their abilities under any circumstances,” Doctors had said.