Three Tribal Sisters Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh; Suicide Suspected, Say Police

The bodies of three tribal sisters were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Tuesday, 26 July.

After the police were apprised of the incident, they rushed to the spot in the Gotaghat village. Subsequently, the bodies of the sisters, identified as Sonu, Savitri, and Lalita, were sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem.

The police is currently investigating whether the incident was a case of murder or suicide.