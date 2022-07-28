Three Tribal Sisters Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh; Suicide Suspected, Say Police
The police said that some 'internal problems' might have led the sisters to die by suicide.
The bodies of three tribal sisters were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa on Tuesday, 26 July.
After the police were apprised of the incident, they rushed to the spot in the Gotaghat village. Subsequently, the bodies of the sisters, identified as Sonu, Savitri, and Lalita, were sent to the district hospital for a post-mortem.
The police is currently investigating whether the incident was a case of murder or suicide.
"We got the information from the village Gotaghat under the Jawar police station limits that three sisters died by suicide at around 11 pm in the night. Prima facie it looks like a suicide. The family hasn’t mentioned any suspicious details or pointed towards anyone," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh.
He also said that the sisters probably had some "internal problems" that led them to take this step, adding that the investigation was ongoing.
However, no suicide note has been found so far.
Among the sisters, only Savitri was married. The family consists of five sisters, three brothers, and a mother.
One of the girls' brothers, Dinesh Chauhan, said, "We don’t know what happened, but there must have been some reason. One of them was married, another was studying and one more sister used to work in the fields."
