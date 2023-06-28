Five Dead as Mini Truck Carrying Bride's Family Falls Into River in MP's Datia

Five people, including two children, died and several more have been injured in a tragic incident that took place near an under-construction bridge in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, 28 June.
The mini truck was carrying passengers from Bilehati village in Gwalior, who were en route to attend a wedding ceremony in Jatara, Tikamgarh, sources told The Quint.
The mini truck fell into the river near Buhara village under Dursara Police Station limits in Datia. Officials have reached the site of the accident and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has taken cognisance of the accident.
The bridge was being constructed, and a temporary ramp had been built over the river to facilitate the passage of vehicles. While passing over the makeshift ramp, the vehicle lost control and plunged into the river, leading to the loss of several lives, as per reports.
Saddened by the incident, Home Minister Mishra said, "It's a very sad incident. The people belonged to Khatik community of Gwalior district. They were travelling in a truck. The truck met with an accident in Buhara village and plunged into the river. Five dead bodies including two children have been pulled out from the river and rescue operations are underway."
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
