Five Dead as Mini Truck Carrying Bride's Family Falls Into River in MP's Datia

Five people, including two children, died and several more have been injured in a tragic incident that took place near an under-construction bridge in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, 28 June.

The mini truck was carrying passengers from Bilehati village in Gwalior, who were en route to attend a wedding ceremony in Jatara, Tikamgarh, sources told The Quint.

The mini truck fell into the river near Buhara village under Dursara Police Station limits in Datia. Officials have reached the site of the accident and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra has taken cognisance of the accident.