MP Hospital Fire: Director, Other Officials Removed After Fire Kills 10 Children
More than 10 children have died so far after a fire broke out in the children's ward late on Monday.
Two days after a fire broke out in the children's ward of Kamla Nehru Hospital, the Madhya Pradesh government removed Jitendra Shukla, Dean of Gandhi Medical College, Dr Lokendra Dave, Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, and KK Dubey, Director of Kamla Nehru Hospital on Wednesday, 10 November.
Along with this, Awadhesh Bhadauria of CPA Electricity Wing has also been suspended.
More than 10 children have died so far. Kamla Nehru Hospital is located within the premises of Hamidia Hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. Meanwhile, many children are still in a serious condition.
As per officials, the fire broke out in a general ward and a NICU ward. They added that 36 of the 40 infants in the ward were rescued while four, who were already in a critical condition, died in the fire.
Later, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang announced, "Today the chief minister has directed that the review of fire safety audit and electric safety audit in every hospital of the district will be done at the Collectorate level within the next 10 days."
The fire started around 8:45 pm on Monday, 8 November, after which around 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Bhopal, Arif Masood, who was present at the spot, was quoted as saying, “This is the second incident reported in the same building. An inquiry has been ordered but the reason behind these incidents should be thoroughly investigated and those responsible should be punished”, Indian Express reported.
Earlier, Sarang had said that the families of deceased kids would be provided a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each. "It's a very painful incident and there really can't be any compensation but we are trying our best. An inquiry has been ordered into the matter and necessary action will be taken," he added.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
