At least 32 migrant labourers were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Dhupguri in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Sunday, 17 May. All injured were taken to the Jalpaiguri district hospital and released after preliminary treatment, news agency ANI reported.The report comes even as the Centre and the West Bengal government lock horns over the issue of Mamata Banerjee allegedly ‘not allowing’ more trains to ply to and from the state.Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday blamed the non-cooperative attitude of some states for the condition of migrant labourers, despite the Centre having arranged an adequate number of trains for them.6 Migrants Killed, Several Others Injured as Truck Overturns in MPOn Friday, a 56-year-old migrant worker, who was returning to Odisha on foot from West Bengal, died after collapsing at the Lakshmannath border checkpoint in Balasore district.After he collapsed on the road in the scorching heat, he was rushed to a Community Health Centre where he was declared dead. The victim was working with a private company in Kolkata.Lockdown: 8 Labourers Dead, 54 Injured in Road Accident in MP(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)