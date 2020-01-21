With More Women Joining Daily, Lucknow Finds Its Own Shaheen Bagh

In Lucknow, a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) is gaining ground at the city’s clock tower, with more and more women participating, despite the police snatching away their blankets and food on Saturday night, 18 January.

Social Activist Rafat Fatima and Pooja Shukla, the national vice president of Samajwadi Party’s student wing told The Quint how it all began.

Shukla said, “It started on Friday when three-four women sat at Ghanta ghar (clock tower). They called me around 3 pm and asked for support. They said they just want more people to join them. We started inviting more people through Facebook to help the movement grow. On the first day, there were 200-300 people.”