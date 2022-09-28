Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) To Be India's Next Chief of Defence Staff

Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981, and during his career, held several command, staff, and instructional appointments and is experienced in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and northeast India.

The retired lieutenant general also served at the United Nations mission to Angola.

The CDS acts as the permanent chairman of the Chief of Staff Committee and is the defence minister's main military advisor, besides shedding out impartial advice to the top leadership.