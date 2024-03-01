LPG Price Hike: 19-Kg Commercial Cylinders Price Hiked by Rs 25; City-Wise Rates

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) officially revised the prices for the commercial LPG gas cylinders on Friday, 1 March 2024. It is important to note that after the prices were revised, the rates of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 25. The new prices are effective from 1 March. People in India should take note of the increased LPG gas cylinder prices. We have the latest details for interested readers in the country.

Based on the recent surge in prices, the commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi can be booked for Rs 1,795 per cylinder. One should note that the surge in prices of commercial gas cylinders has impacted various sectors and businesses in other metropolitan cities. You must take note of the new cylinder prices in other cities and stay updated with the latest announcements.