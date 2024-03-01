LPG Price Hike: 19-Kg Commercial Cylinders Price Hiked by Rs 25; City-Wise Rates

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) officially revised the prices for the commercial LPG gas cylinders on Friday, 1 March 2024. It is important to note that after the prices were revised, the rates of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 25. The new prices are effective from 1 March. People in India should take note of the increased LPG gas cylinder prices. We have the latest details for interested readers in the country.
Based on the recent surge in prices, the commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi can be booked for Rs 1,795 per cylinder. One should note that the surge in prices of commercial gas cylinders has impacted various sectors and businesses in other metropolitan cities. You must take note of the new cylinder prices in other cities and stay updated with the latest announcements.
Here are the new LPG cylinder prices in different cities after the hike was announced on Friday. Read till the end to know the latest updates and note the price of gas cylinders in your city.
LPG Commercial Gas Cylinders: City-Wise Increased Rates
According to the latest official details announced recently, the surged price for the LPG gas cylinder in New Delhi is Rs 1,795. The commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata will be available for Rs 1911.
One should note that the commercial LPG cylinder will be available at a surged price of Rs 1749 in Mumbai. In Chennai, it will be available for Rs 1960.50 from Friday. Take note of the increased prices if you want to book your cylinder.
All interested people in India should remember that the prices for domestic LPG cylinders will remain unchanged, as per the official details.
Monthly modifications for both commercial and domestic cylinders will continue to take place on the first day of every month, as happens normally.
Earlier, in February 2024, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders was increased by Rs 14. Therefore, the prices went up from Rs 1755.5 to Rs 1769.50 per cylinder. In December, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 21 in various states across India.
In November, the prices of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder were Rs 1833 in Delhi, Rs 1,785.50 in Mumbai, Rs 1,943 in Kolkata, and Rs 1,999.50 in Chennai. One must take note of the latest announcements before booking their commercial LPG cylinders.
