‘Love Jihad’ Word Manufactured by BJP to Divide Nation: CM Gehlot

Launching a scathing attack on the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the 'love jihad' controversy, the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, 20 November, said that the word 'love jihad' is manufactured by the party to divide the nation and disturb communal harmony.

Gehlot further stated that marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional.

“Will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love,” Gehlot tweeted.