Amid the coronavirus lockdown, devotees in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, 13 May, took out a procession from Narsingh temple in Joshimath to Badrinath Temple ahead of the opening of the shrine's portals, violating social distancing norms.The portal of the Uttarakhand's shrine will open on 15 May, two days before the third phase of the ongoing lockdown is set to end.In the following visual, devotees can be seen marching from Narsingh Temple (Joshimath) to Badrinath Temple.The puja and other ceremonies of Gadu Ghada (Gadu oil pitcher) and the gaddi (seat) of Adi Shankaracharya were performed in Joshimath , following which the Rawal departed for Pandukeshwar today, ANI reported.Only 27 people, including the head priest, will be allowed when the portals of the Badrinath Temple reopen, officials said.Anil Chanyal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Joshimath, had said, "Devotees will not be allowed entry into the temple during that time. The decision has been taken in view of the guidelines issued by the Centre amid COVID-19 pandemic."Earlier in the day the Uttarakhand Health Department stated, "The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 71 in Uttarakhand, with one more person testing positive in Almora district today. Number of active cases stands at 23."(With inputs from ANI)