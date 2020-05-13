The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday, 13 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 47,480 active cases across the country, while 2,415 people have died. As many as 24,385 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,525 new COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths have been recorded.Meanwhile, the United States recorded 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,246, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. This is a big jump as compared to the daily death tolls of the last two days, which were less than 1,000.Addressing the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore and said lockdown 4.0 would be different from the other phasesDuring his address, PM Modi emphasised on the concept of ‘self-reliance’India is currently under the third phase of the lockdown till 17 May to curb the spread of the virus Maharashtra recorded 1,026 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 24,427 and the death toll to 921The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 47,480 active cases across the country, while 2,415 people have died. As many as 24,385 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,525 new COVID-19 cases and 122 deaths have been recorded.The United States recorded 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,246, AFP reported on Tuesday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. This is a big jump as compared to the daily death tolls of the last two days, which were less than 1,000. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.