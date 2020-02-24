Locals, Foreigners Turned Away as Rajghat Closes for Trump Visit

The entry of local and foreign visitors to Rajghat was prohibited on Monday, 24 February, ahead of the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump to the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said.

Trump would visit Rajghat on Tuesday to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Those turned away from the memorial included a group of 18 tourists from Ireland, who arrived on a bus as part of a guided tour of the national capital.