Home Minister Amit Shah, in response to Prime Minister Narenda Modi's speech on 'self-reliance' has stated on Wednesday, 13 May, that only indigenous products will be sold at all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens from 1 June this year.Shah said, "Yesterday, PM Modi had appealed to encourage local products and make India self-reliant. In this direction Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that only indigenous products will be sold at all CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) canteens from 1 June 2020.""With this, 50 lakh families of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products," he added.The prime minister, in his 34-minute long speech on Tuesday, stressed on the needs of small local businesses and systems, urging people to be 'vocal for local'."Time has taught us that we must make 'local' the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too, but when people started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local," he said.In addition to this, he announced 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' – an economic relief package worth Rs 20 lakh crore for a 'self-reliant' India.He said that the package, estimated to be around 10 percent of the GDP, is intended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The PM also stressed on the use of country-made products in a bid to boost small and local businesses.India has more than 70,000 cases among its 1.3 billion population and is set to surpass China, the origin of the outbreak, within a week.