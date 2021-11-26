'Little Sincerity': MEA Calls on Pakistan to Expedite 26/11 Trial Case
"Give up double standards," read a statement by the MEA calling out Pakistan for expediting 26/11 attack trials.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, 26 November, called upon the senior diplomats of the Pakistan High Commission to expedite the trial into the 26/11 attacks and make every effort to bring justice to the families who lost their loved ones, reported ANI.
In view of the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the MEA urged Pakistan to speed up the trial process.
A statement from the MEA read "We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation.”
According to an Indian Express report, the MEA accuses Pakistan of showing “little sincerity” in bringing the perpetrators of the attacks to justice.
“It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of 26/11 Mumbai attack, families of 166 victims still await closure,” the MEA is reported to have said.
"On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the government and people of India somberly remember the victims of this dastardly attack and the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives to protect ours," the MEA went on to say.
President Ram Nath Kovid paid homage to the martyrs and victims of 26/11 on Twitter.
"My heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and homage to the victims of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. The nation will always be grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the security forces who laid down their lives in the line of duty," President Kovind tweeted.
As many as 166 people, including 18 security personnel, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.