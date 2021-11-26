'Little Sincerity': MEA Calls on Pakistan to Expedite 26/11 Trial Case

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, 26 November, called upon the senior diplomats of the Pakistan High Commission to expedite the trial into the 26/11 attacks and make every effort to bring justice to the families who lost their loved ones, reported ANI.

In view of the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, the MEA urged Pakistan to speed up the trial process.

A statement from the MEA read "We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice. This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation.”



According to an Indian Express report, the MEA accuses Pakistan of showing “little sincerity” in bringing the perpetrators of the attacks to justice.