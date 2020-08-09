Here’s a List of the 101 Items Placed Under Import Embargo by MoD

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 9 August, announced that the Ministry of Defence will be introducing an import embargo on 101 defence items to support “atmanirbhar bharat” (self-reliant India).

Singh said that the equipment will include artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, and radars. The Quint has accessed a list of these equipments, which will be placed under an import embargo.