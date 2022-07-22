'Deliberate Procedural Lapses': LG Suggests CBI Probe Into Delhi Excise Policy
Under the the new excise policy, retail licenses were given to private bidders for 849 vends.
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday, 22 July, recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, alleging rule violations and procedural lapses, said officials.
The inquiry came on the basis of a report filed by the Delhi chief secretary, who elucidated that the policy was prima facie breaching GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and Delhi Excise Rules 2010.
An official statement by the LG's office said, "Minister In-charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia took and got executed, major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications," NDTV reported.
Alleging that the policy is aimed at generating profits for private liquor barons, Saxena claimed that Sisodia extended undue financial favours to the liquor licensees.
The Policy
Implemented in November last year, under the the new excise policy, retail licences were given to private bidders for 849 vends, across the city divided into 32 zones.
Many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations, they said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and lodged a complaint with the LG as well as central agencies for a probe into it.
