Leh to Delhi | Ladakh's Long March for Constitutional Safeguards and Statehood

Ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) assembly elections, the people of Leh have embarked on a Delhi Chalo Pad Yatra urging the government to resume dialogue with the leadership of Ladakh.
The march has been organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), the group that has been spearheading an agitation against the central government for failing to provide constitutional safeguards with respect to land and jobs to the people of the region after it was made a union territory in August 2019.
The march, joined by over 100 volunteers, is being led by renowned innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The march was flagged off by LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang from the NDS Memorial Park in Leh. A number of people from Kargil are also taking part in the yatra.
The protesters have chosen the Manali route, covering a distance of approximately 1,000 km from Leh to Delhi.
Jigmat Paljor, the coordinator of Leh Apex Body, told The Quint that they will cover around 25 kilometres every day and are expected to reach New Delhi on 2 October.
“Many people joined us yesterday and we are expecting more people to join as we pass through the different states in north India,” Paljor added.
The Key Demands
While a union territory status had been a long-standing demand of the Ladakhis, it was opposed by the people of J&K. Though the BJP-led government granted UT status to Ladakh, it did not provide it with a legislature.
A year after the separation of the erstwhile state, both the people of Muslim-majority Kargil and Buddhist-dominated Leh, keeping their religious differences aside, joined hands to pursue their demands.
Over the years, various protest marches, shutdown calls, and hunger strikes have been observed by the people but New Delhi has not granted any concessions.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) constituted a high-powered committee headed by Minister of State Nityanand Rai in 2021 to “ensure protection of land and employment” for the people of Ladakh. There hasn’t been any breakthrough here either.
The people of Ladakh have four key demands: full-fledged statehood, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, an expedited recruitment process and a Public Service Commission (PSC) for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for the Leh and Kargil districts.
Speaking to The Quint, Wangchuk stated that the yatra aims to remind New Delhi of its promises regarding the provision of the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh. “We are heading to New Delhi to cash in on the promise the BJP government made to us years ago.”
He added that while they welcome the BJP’s decision to create five new districts in Ladakh, they would seek clarification on whether these districts are under the Sixth Schedule or they will be under direct administration.
Notably, on 24 August, the central government announced the creation of five new districts in Ladakh. These new districts are Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra, and Changthang.
Chering Dorjey Lakruk, co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body said that they have taken the people of Kargil in confidence as well, and many will join the march in New Delhi.
The BJP unit stays away
On 25 August, the BJP unit of Ladakh agreed to pursue dialogue with the Government of India to facilitate constructive discussions between the MHA and the Apex Body-KDA regarding the demands.
A meeting was held that was attended by Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Leh Tashi Gyalson, BJP Ladakh State President Phuntsog Stanzin, BJP Ladakh General Secretary PT Kunzang and former CEC LAHDC Leh/Vice President BJP Ladakh Gyal P Wangyal.
“This meeting highlighted the urgency of resuming dialogue between the Ministry of Home Affairs (GOl), the Apex Body, and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA),” reads a statement from the LBA.
During the discussions, both parties, according to the statement, engaged in a comprehensive review of pressing matters, particularly focusing on the Public Service Commission (PSC) and Gazetted recruitment challenges, as well as other recruitment processes aimed at minimising unemployment.
“The meeting underscored the need for immediate and effective resolution strategies to address these issues,” the statement further added. However, when the LBA invited the BJP's representatives for the padyatra, they reportedly declined.
BJP Ladakh State President Phuntsog Stanzin told The Quint that they will help the LBA resume the dialogue process with New Delhi. “We can only facilitate the talks, the rest we don’t know.”
