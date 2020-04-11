QMumbai: 60 Nurses Infected with COVID-19, Maha Tally At 1380

At least 18 more healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of such cases to 85 in Mumbai. Around 8.5 per cent of the total number patients are health workers in the city, which has the highest number of infected doctors, nurses and paramedics across Maharashtra.

The virus has so far led to the sealing of at least eight hospitals with staff and unsuspected patients testing positive. Of the health workers infected, over 60 are nurses.

Source: Indian Express