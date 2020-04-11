QMumbai: 60 Nurses Infected with COVID-19, Maha Tally At 1380
1. Count of COVID-19 Infected Health Workers Reaches 85
At least 18 more healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of such cases to 85 in Mumbai. Around 8.5 per cent of the total number patients are health workers in the city, which has the highest number of infected doctors, nurses and paramedics across Maharashtra.
The virus has so far led to the sealing of at least eight hospitals with staff and unsuspected patients testing positive. Of the health workers infected, over 60 are nurses.
2. Doctor Lodges Police Complaint After Audio Clip Circulates in His Name
The Chairman and Director of Masina Heart Institute has approached Mumbai Police with a complaint after an audio recording was circulated in his name. Following this, an FIR has been lodged in the matter.
The audio clip says a certain agency has spread coronavirus to depopulate the world and that the complainant, a doctor who has knowledge of Unani medicine, can help treat COVID-19.
3. COVID-19: BMC Won't Test Patients Who Die Before Admission
The two labs at Kasturba and KEM have been working 24x7 to test the huge load of samples for COVID-19, and the BMC will set up two more in the city in the next couple of weeks. But, these laboratories won't test those who die before being admitted, as the civic body has recently told all hospitals not to collect samples from deceased patients.
According to sources, there are a number of cases in which civic hospitals have not conducted tests of symptomatic patients referred to them. These patients have either been admitted or asked to return home after being prescribed some basic medicines.
4. Fundamental Duties As Important As Rights During the Covid-19 Pandemic : Bombay HC
Holding that it is the constitutional right of migrants, labourers and citizens to get their basic needs fulfilled, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) stated that it was also their duty to maintain peace, harmony and the spirit of brotherhood, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The bench made the observations while hearing reports of various authorities on facilities being provided to the needy during the lockdown period. The court had initiated suo-moto public interest litigation (PIL) after taking cognizance of news reports about the plight of some labourers, who were on their way to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh but were stopped and kept in a zilla parishad school, where they were not being provided proper facilities.
5. Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra Tally At 1380 With 16 Fresh Cases
Maharashtra on Friday confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1380, said the State Health Department.
Three persons, including two nurses and a man, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dadar. As many three new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported from Dadar, in south Mumbai on Friday. Two nurses of Shushrusha Hospital and a man from Kelkar Road tested positive for COVID-19.
The total number of cases in Dadar is now at six," they said. Meanwhile, five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi. With this, the tally of COVID-19 in the area reached 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
