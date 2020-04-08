QMumbai: 7 COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi; Mumbai’s Air Cleaner by 50%

Two more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi on Tuesday, taking the total in Asia’s largest slum to seven.

The father and brother of the 30-year-old woman who had tested positive on Saturday, aged 80 and 49 years, also tested positive on Tuesday, said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North Ward. “In tracing of high-risk contact it was found that they are the father and brother of the 30-year-old woman who had tested positive in Dharavi on Saturday.”

Source: Hindustan Times