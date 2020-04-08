QMumbai: 7 COVID-19 Cases in Dharavi; Mumbai’s Air Cleaner by 50%
1. Two More Positive Cases in Dharavi, Count Touches 7
Two more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Dharavi on Tuesday, taking the total in Asia’s largest slum to seven.
The father and brother of the 30-year-old woman who had tested positive on Saturday, aged 80 and 49 years, also tested positive on Tuesday, said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of the G/North Ward. “In tracing of high-risk contact it was found that they are the father and brother of the 30-year-old woman who had tested positive in Dharavi on Saturday.”
Source: Hindustan Times
2. Mumbai: Nurse Tests Positive at Breach Candy Hospital, All Staffers to be Tested
After a nurse and a technician from Breach Candy Hospital tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the hospital authorities on Tuesday initiated testing for all the staffers. Officials from the BMC said they were awaiting test results before they decide to declare the hospital in South Mumbai a containment zone.
This is the fourth private hospital in Mumbai that has concerns of possible transmission among nurses.
Source: The Indian Express
3. Close to 160 Security Staff of Maharashtra CM Quarantined
More than 160 members of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery’s security squad have been quarantined, a day after a tea seller near Thackeray’s residence tested positive for the coronavirus, in the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh building in Bandra (East) and their swab samples have been taken for testing.
The tea seller was admitted to the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari.
Source: Hindustan Times
4. Bombay HC to Hear Urgent Cases Through Video-Conference
After the Supreme Court Monday issued directions to the high courts and trial courts on functioning via video-conferencing in view of COVID-19, Bombay High Court issued a notice Tuesday stating it will conduct hearings on extremely urgent matters at its principal seat in Mumbai on April 8 only through video-conferencing.
Source: The Indian Express
5. Coronavirus Lockdown Effect: Mumbai’s Air Cleaner by 50% in a Month
The share of harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter (PM) 10 and PM2.5 dropped by 60%, 49% and 45% respectively in the city’s air from March 1-5 to April 1-5, the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) revealed on Tuesday.
Source: Hindustan Times
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)