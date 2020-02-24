Modi a ‘Symbol of Hate’; Protests a ‘Glimmer of Hope’: John Oliver

As US President Donald Trump hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “pride of India” at Ahmedabad’s packed Motera Stadium on Monday, 24 February, in the latest episode of HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ the eponymous comedian and the host ripped through PM Modi’s administration, calling it “really dangerous”.

Oliver referred to PM Modi’s image as a “temporary symbol of hate”, drawing comparison of it to the Taj Mahal, an “enduring symbol of love”. He did not mince his words in the episode which is focused on the CAA-NRC controversy, the nationwide protests against the same, and attacks on minority communities.