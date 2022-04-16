Last Rites of Indian Student Killed in Toronto Conducted in UP's Ghaziabad
Kartik Vasudev was shot on 8 April during a robbery attempt while he was coming out of a subway station.
The last rites of Kartik Vasudev, the Indian student who was shot dead in Canada earlier this month, were conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday, 16 April. The body was brought back to the country on Saturday morning.
The 21-year-old student was killed in Toronto on 7 April. Vasudev was a global management student at Toronto's Seneca University. He was shot dead during a robbery attempt while he was coming out of the Sherbourne subway station around 5 pm local time.
The alleged killer, Richard Jonathan Edwin, was arrested on Tuesday, 12 April. The police said that the accused was a "complete stranger" to Vasudev and had shot him "multiple times, unprovoked and defenceless".
Vasudev had shifted to Canada in January this year and was sharing an apartment with his cousin, who had informed the police about the former going missing.
Vasudev is survived by his parents – Pooja and Jitesh – and a younger brother, Parth.
