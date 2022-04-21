Top LeT Commander Killed, 3 Soldiers Injured in Encounter in J&K's Baramulla
Two LeT terrorists have been killed in the ongoing Baramulla encounter.
A top commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), identified as Yousuf Kantroo, a wanted leader, and another terrorist were killed by the security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, 21 April, reported news agency ANI.
Kantroo was reportedly involved in various killings, including the recent murder of a soldier, an SPO and two civilians in the Budgam district, tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.
However, four army personnel and one police jawan were injured during the operation, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI, adding that three more terrorists could be present in the area.
Certain illicit arms and ammunition were also recovered by the forces.
The encounter is underway in Malwah area after a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, IANS reported.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
